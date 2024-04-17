SVB Wealth LLC Buys 15,706 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHP stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

