SVB Wealth LLC Buys 5,499 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

