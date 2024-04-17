SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $746.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.01.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

