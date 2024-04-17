Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSM opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $725.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,292,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

