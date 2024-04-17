Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.10. Talkspace shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 53,724 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TALK shares. TheStreet upgraded Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Talkspace Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $508.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talkspace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Talkspace by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 168,179 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talkspace by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

