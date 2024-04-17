TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,414,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

