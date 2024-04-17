Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,596 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

J traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,335. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

