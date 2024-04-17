Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 149.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 76,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,444. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.