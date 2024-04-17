TFI International (TSE:TFII) Trading Down 5.8%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$195.12 and last traded at C$201.44. 119,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 173,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$213.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$180.46. The company has a market cap of C$16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total transaction of C$6,516,822.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

