The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

First of Long Island stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First of Long Island by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First of Long Island by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

