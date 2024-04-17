The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
The India Fund Stock Performance
IFN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 1,005,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $21.25.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
