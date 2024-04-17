The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

