TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

