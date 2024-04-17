TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Decreases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,900 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 4.8% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB remained flat at $25.55 during trading on Wednesday. 10,959,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931,336. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

