Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 189,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 87,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

