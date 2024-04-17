TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 16,144 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 18,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,848. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

