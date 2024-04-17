TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 45,895 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 192.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. 4,181,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,334,868. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

