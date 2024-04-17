TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 29,095 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 2,432,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,916. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

