TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 160,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,420,063. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

