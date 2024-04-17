TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 230,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 51,157 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 3,184,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,507. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

