TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 1,329,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.33 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.17.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

