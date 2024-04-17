TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.01 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $429.65. 14,188,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,998,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.27. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

