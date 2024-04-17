TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.