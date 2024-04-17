Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,393 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,902,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,603. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
