Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 2.2%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 29,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 670,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

