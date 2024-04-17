Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 31,718 Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco India ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA PIN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

