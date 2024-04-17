Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,716,000 after buying an additional 155,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.