United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

KKR stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

