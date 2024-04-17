United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 636.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

