United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th.

United Community Banks stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.94. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

