USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USDP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

