USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of USDP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
