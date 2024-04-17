Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $233.04 million, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

