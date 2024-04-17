VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.47. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

