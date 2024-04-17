Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 200,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 221,282 shares.The stock last traded at $39.95 and had previously closed at $39.75.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

