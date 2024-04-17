Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Lowered by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.29. The company had a trading volume of 139,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

