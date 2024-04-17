Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

