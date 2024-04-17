Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,941,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 4,884,189 shares.The stock last traded at $76.49 and had previously closed at $76.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

