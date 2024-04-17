Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 301.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.77. 153,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

