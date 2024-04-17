Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.85. 2,494,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,522. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

