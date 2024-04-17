Verge Trading Down 35.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $93.69 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.36 or 0.00752159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00128196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00194220 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00105794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.