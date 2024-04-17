Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 298.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERU. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veru by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 949,478 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

