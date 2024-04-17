Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.80. 205,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,094,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Viasat by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

