Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,843,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,498,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Vipshop by 32,313.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

