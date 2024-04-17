Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

