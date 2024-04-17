Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

