Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,075,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,083,000 after purchasing an additional 913,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after buying an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

