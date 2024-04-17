Waterdrop Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDH opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of -0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

