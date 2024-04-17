Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 2,132,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,228,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on W shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,427. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

