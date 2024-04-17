Wealth Alliance Sells 6,216 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 49,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

