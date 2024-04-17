Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.67

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 105000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

